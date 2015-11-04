Fallout 4-themed cars coming to Forza Motorsport 6 as free DLC

Forza Motorsport 6 developer Turn 10 Studios has announced it will be releasing two Fallout 4-themed cars for its simulation racing game. On November 4, players will receive a version of the 1956 Ford F100 styled to look like it's from Bethesda's open-world RPG.



The truck sports Vault-Tec's iconic blue and yellow colour scheme, and features Vault Boy's face on the doors. Naturally, there's lots of rust on the vehicle too. According to Turn 10, the "retro-futuristic Vault-Tec themed Fallout 4 F100 will be sent to all Forza 6 players in celebration of the game's launch."

For a limited time, a Chryslus Rocket 69 coupe--described as "the future of speed"--will also be available. This vehicle will be released "soon" and images of it have not yet been released.

"Everyone asks us if you can drive the cars in Fallout 4, and now we can say yes--in Forza, our favorite racing game," said Todd Howard, game director at Bethesda Game Studios.

The Fallout 4 release date is set for November 10 across PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Bethesda recently published the last episode in its "S.P.E.C.I.A.L." video series, showing how a little luck can get you far in the Wasteland.

Screenshots and videos from Fallout 4 have leaked onto the Internet ahead of its release. Previously, screenshots from the PlayStation 4 version (which have now been removed) appeared. Before that, Fallout 4's menu screen and Xbox One control scheme leaked. Bethesda has told GameSpot that it has no plans to officially comment on any leaked Fallout 4 material between now and launch.