Faith-based congressional candidate reveals porn tabs in Facebook post

Enlarge Image screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Web sex is something very familiar to many.

Webb sex, on the other hand, suddenly became a matter for deep debate after a congressional candidate for Virginia posted a screenshot from his own computer to Facebook.

Faith-based Republican Mike Webb was making a pleasantly parochial point about a local staffing agency.

Some, however, pointed to a couple of tabs on the screenshot, first spotted by the Daily Caller.

One read: "IVONE SEXY AMATEUR." The other: "LAYLA RIVERA TIGHT BOOTY."

These weren't the full names of women with whom Webb had some local business. Instead, these were videos from a very popular site called PornHub. This exclusively and expansively presents pornography.

Webb decided not to take the screenshot down. You're going to think he was just doing research, aren't you? You're going to imagine that he needs to see for himself what evils lurk on the worldwide web of iniquity.

Well, his answer -- also posted to Facebook -- ranged across so many words that it would be hard to describe, even if I used the same number.

Here's a sample, however:

Curious by nature, I wanted to test the suggestion that somehow, lurking out in the pornographic world there is some evil operator waiting for the one in a gazillion chance that a candidate for federal office would go to that particular website and thereby be infected with a virus that would cause his or her FEC data file to crash the FECfile application each time that it was loaded on the day of the filing deadline, as well as impact other critical campaign systems.

There was more. And, if I may be frank, less.

Still, you might still be unconvinced that he made Ivone and Layla's acquaintance for any reason other than personal titillation. I asked him, therefore, whether there was anything wrong with watching porn purely for pleasure.

"No, not at all," he told me. "I am certain that there is some pornography that is bad per se, such as those types involving children, but I am a conservative with a few libertarian views and I have no objection from a constitutional standpoint with someone enjoying those less injurious forms as adults in the privacy of their own homes. That is limited government. But, as Joshua says, and my pastor father often repeated, 'As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.'"

Let's decide, then, that Webb was only watching for the sake of research. (He intimated as much to Gawker.)

He wouldn't be the first politician to be a hardened researcher of porn, of course. There was the Indonesian lawmaker who was snapped watching porn in parliament. Oddly enough, he was an anti-porn crusader.

The moral of his story and Webb's is surely clear: You can never do too much research.