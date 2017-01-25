Fact: '1984' tops Amazon's bestseller list

Up Next This crazy camera could be a boon to VR filmmakers

Secker and Warburg

"1984", a book written almost 70 years ago, has today rocketed to the top spot on Amazon's bestseller list. First published in 1949, the classic novel tells the story of a dystopian Britain presided over by the ever-watchful Big Brother and ruled by a tyrannical social elite called the Inner Party.

While Big Brother has entered the cultural lexicon as a catch-all for pervasive surveillance, "Newspeak" is synonymous with a language designed to convolute meaning and remove freedom of thought.

The government in "1984" is renowned for using "Newspeak." Orwell's carefully constructed doublespeak is applied by the fascist regime to control the media, distort truth and cow the populace. The protagonist of "1984" works for the Ministry of Truth, a government body that revises history and eradicates evidence that the government is lying.

As an aside, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway went viral earlier this week. Conway called demonstrably untrue claims about inauguration attendance made by the White House Press Secretary "alternative facts".

While correlation doesn't prove causality, it's also curious to note that the US Constitution made the bestseller list after comments from Trump last year. A copy of the Constitution was used by Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim soldier killed in Iraq, to criticize the then-Republican presidential nominee.

