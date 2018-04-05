Facebook's Zuckerberg: I started this place, I run it, I'm responsible

James Martin/CNET

On the day Facebook announced that 87 million users had their data compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal -- up from 50 million -- CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he thinks he's still the right man to run the world's largest social network.

"Life is learning from mistakes," Zuckerberg said on a conference call Wednesday with reporters. "At the end of the day, this is my responsibility. I started this place, I run it, I'm responsible."

The unusual conference call with the press comes as Facebook faces defecting advertisers, legislative ire and unhappy users over its mishandling of people's data in what has now become known as the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

It kicked off when Facebook acknowledged that the London-based data analytics firm had improperly received leaked profile information on more than 50 million Facebook users. Cambridge Analytica then reportedly used that data to help sway elections and political campaigns around the world. The fallout continued Wednesday when Facebook's CTO Mike Schroepfer who said in a blog post that the number of people whose profiles Cambridge Analytica was much higher than originally thought.

At its heart, this scandal isn't just about improper handling of people's information, or who did what. It's whether or not Facebook, with 2 billion people using it each month, is trustworthy. It's about whether this communication platform can be trusted to handle information for one out of every three people on the planet and continue to be the central part of our lives that it's become.

Zuckerberg made clear he doesn't plan to step down as CEO, and so far he hasn't fired anyone due to this scandal. Instead, he described Facebook as trying to come to terms with what had happened. "We're an idealistic and optimistic company," he said. "We know now we didn't do enough to focus on preventing abuse and thinking through how people use these tools to do harm."

The company, he said, is now facing two central questions: "Can we get our systems under control and second, can we make sure that our systems aren't used to undermine democracy," Zuckerberg said

"It's not enough to give people a voice, we have to make sure that people are not using that voice to spread disinformation," he added.

And, specifically, he acknowledged that Facebook has "to ensure that everyone in our ecosystem protects people's information."

Questions and answers

Facebook's public woes began last month when the company said it had cut off Cambridge Analytica's access to its service. But that was only after it learned that The New York Times and Guardian's Observer publications had learned about the data misuse, which occurred three years ago.

Zuckerberg said, in response to a question from CNET, that the company waited to announce this number until Wednesday because he wanted to get a "full understanding" and "give you the complete picture." He said Facebook wanted to figure out the maximum number of people who may have been affected by the rogue app Facebook said was created by a lecturer at University of Cambridge to collect profile information of millions of users and then hand them to Cambridge Analytica.

This story is developing...