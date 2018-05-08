Facebook's version of Bitmoji avatars seemingly discovered in app code

@wongmjane

Facebook might be considering upping its emoji game with avatars that rival Snapchat-owned Bitmoji, according to code found hidden in its Android app by a developer.

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth computer science student Jane Wong posted images on Twitter that appear to be from within the Facebook app, showing the option to create an avatar as "a whole new way to express yourself." The personalized stickers can be edited to look just like you and seem to be for use across Facebook, but particularly within Messenger, according to screenshots posted by Wong.

Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch, which first reported the news, that it is building the avatars, saying: "We're looking into more ways to help people express themselves on Facebook." The company did not immediately supply further comment.

The cartoon-like images look similar to Bitmoji, popular emoji stickers that can be customized to match your appearance. Snap bought Bitstrips, the company that makes Bitmoji, back in March 2016 and it's been operating a subsidiary ever since.

