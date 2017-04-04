Facebook's second News Feed rockets to a world of content

Did you get a golden ticket to the new Facebook icon?

It's a little rocket ship that appears in the apps of select Facebook users, next to the News Feed button, and is part of Facebook's latest global experiment.

The icon takes you to a separate feed that pushes popular content customised to your interests from pages you haven't liked, billed as a way for you to explore new content from outlets you might not normally come across. Similar pages to the ones you've already liked and ones popular with your friends influence the algorithm.

"We are testing a complementary feed of popular articles, videos and photos, customized for each person based on content that might be interesting to them," a Facebook spokesperson confirmed. "We've heard from people that they want an easy way to explore new content they haven't connected with yet."

This new feature comes amid Facebook's March launch of Facebook Stories, the latest Snapchat-like feature on the app, letting you share videos up to 20 seconds long on your timeline. That's one rocket-sized launch that didn't go unnoticed.