Facebook's ranking drops in 'best places to work' list

Facebook is no longer the best place to work, according to jobs site Glassdoor.

The social networking company's ranking dropped from No. 1 for 2018 to No. 7 for 2019, according to Glassdoor's list of 100 best places to work in the US, which is determined by employee feedback.

The top spot on the list this year goes to management consulting firm Bain & Company. A total of 29 tech companies made the list for 2019 (up from 28 companies in 2018), including Google (No. 8), LinkedIn (No. 6), Microsoft (No. 34) and Apple (No. 71). HP (No. 87) also was ranked among the top 100 companies for the first time since Glassdoor's list debuted in 2008.

Bain & Company, Google and Apple are the only three companies to have made the list every year.

The drop in Facebook's ranking comes after a rocky year for the company. Its woes have included election meddling and the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data from as many as 87 million Facebook users was improperly shared with the political consultancy.

Facebook's employees have also spoken out about workplace issues. Last month, a former manager at the company shared a memo he'd sent to all Facebook employees stating the social network has a "black people problem." In addition, a growing number of Facebook's employees are reportedly reaching out to former colleagues to ask about jobs outside the company.

Glassdoor relies on anonymous company reviews on its site when formulating the list. Employees on the site praised Facebook for its compensation and benefits, giving it a 4.6 rating out of 5, according to Glassdoor. But the lowest rating went to Facebook's work-life balance, which had a score of 3.8.

"Work-life balance is terrible," one employee wrote in a review. "Everyone in my team works outside regular hours, nights and weekends. No one will explicitly say that you have to do this but given the competitive culture, you pretty much put in extra hours."

This is the fourth time Bain & Company has topped Glassdoor's list. It was also ranked No. 1 in 2017, 2014 and 2012.

Here are the top 10 companies on the list for 2019:

1. Bain & Company

2. Zoom Video Communications

3. In-N-Out Burger

4. Procore Technologies

5. Boston Consulting Group

6. LinkedIn

7. Facebook

8. Google

9. Lululemon

10. Southwest Airlines

