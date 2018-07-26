Facebook’s newest problem: business could be slowing

James Martin/CNET

Facebook faces a torrent of scandals that just won't seem to go away. Now CEO Mark Zuckerberg has another item to worry about: His social network isn't growing as fast as expected.

The world's biggest social network seems to stare down a new controversy every few days. The latest is its stance on misinformation and what kind of content it will allow on its platform. Facebook said earlier this month it wouldn't ban InfoWars despite the website's habit of pushing bizarre conspiracy theories. Its most recent involves unsubstantiated accusations about Special Counsel Robert Mueller which it broadcast Monday.

Zuckerberg has a history of making things worse when he tries to explain Facebook's reasoning for allowing fake news to remain on the social network. Last week, he sparked outrage after saying the company wouldn't ban content from Holocaust deniers because "I don't think that they're intentionally getting it wrong."

In the background, Facebook continues to feel the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which involved data from 87 million users that was harvested by the UK-based digital consultancy. And US lawmakers continue to scrutinize Facebook over election meddling from Russian agents during the 2016 campaign.

It's unclear whether all of these issues are scaring off advertisers because Facebook is still a good way to reach more than 2 billion consumers. But the company's results on Wednesday suggested business could be slowing.

In its second quarter report, Facebook tallied $13.23 billion in sales, missing analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. The company beat earnings per share forecasts, notching $1.74 against the expected $1.72.

In response, Facebook shares plunged more than 8 percent in after-hours trading.

The company also said it has 2.23 billion daily active users. But even though that's up 11 percent from the year before, the figure missed expectations from financial analysts. In Europe, daily active users were down to 279 million, from 282 million last quarter. That could be because the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. The sweeping rules give Europeans more control over their personal data.

