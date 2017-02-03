Facebook's monster quarter is legit (The 3:59, Ep. 173)

No faking it, Facebook rakes it in

Up Next No faking it, Facebook rakes it in

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

CNET

There are few companies as dominant as Facebook.

After all, how many firms can drum up nearly 2 billion regular users?

We break down Facebook's earnings but note that not everything is so rosy. Like every other media company, the world's largest social network is trying to figure out how to show you ads on your phone without annoying you. That's tough given the limited real estate.

We also talk about Amazon's hackathon to create new features for its Alexa digital assistant, and how that might mean an end to ditching class.

Lastly, we discuss the role social media (like Facebook, duh) plays in helping the disability community physically show up at protests. That's a big deal, since it's traditionally been tough for people with disabilities to attend these events.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

So how much time do YOU spend on Facebook? (The 3:59, Ep. 173) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.