Facebook's Lip Sync Live asks, So you think you can lip-sync?

Facebook

Do you have mad skills when it comes to lip-syncing the latest hit from Drake or singing along with Camila Cabello? Now you can share your talents with the world via Facebook.

The social network's Lip Sync Live feature, unveiled Tuesday, lets you perform for family and friends in real time and watch their comments roll across the screen as you croon.

To start, choose the Lip Sync Live option when you go live on Facebook. You can pick from many popular songs, such as "God's Plan" by Drake or Cabello's "Havana." After you start broadcasting, friends will see the song title and artist as a sticker on the video. They can tap the sticker to follow the artist on Facebook.

Lip-syncing has proved to be a popular feature among smartphone users. Musical.ly, an app that lets users lip-sync to short music clips, was puchased by a China-based tech company in November for $800 million.

Facebook said in a blog post that it looks forward to bringing more musical features to its social-media platform. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.