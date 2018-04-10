CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Politics

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg goes to Washington (The 3:59, Ep. 382)

Can Zuck make nice with Congress? Also, we discuss YouTube getting into hot water over how it deals with kids watching its videos and new red iPhones coming.

Now Playing: Watch this: Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg goes to Washington (The...
4:08

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Zuckerberg takes Facebook data apology tour to Washington