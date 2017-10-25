Facebook's annual F8 conference kicks off May 1

James Martin/CNET

F8, Facebook's annual software developers conference, is where CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made some of his most-talked-about remarks. Two years ago, he spoke out against "building walls," in what many believed to be a veiled shot at then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. A year before that, he reflected on turning 30 years old.

On Tuesday, the social network announced the date for next year's F8 conference, and once again, all eyes will be on Zuckerberg. The confab will take place on May 1 and 2 in San Jose, California.

At this past year's gathering, Zuckerberg announced a new platform called Facebook Camera for augmented reality, or layering digital objects over real world images. The idea is to get software developers to make AR apps and games for Facebook.

Facebook also announced its first two out-there projects from Building 8, its secretive hardware lab. One of them was trying to get your brain to type directly into a computer, and the other was a system to get your skin to "hear." Last week, Regina Dugan, Building 8's leader, said she was leaving Facebook.

Most recently, though, Facebook has been under intense scrutiny over Russian agents allegedly using the platform to spread misinformation and meddle with the 2016 US election. Facebook top lawyer will be testifying on the topic at Congressional hearings on Nov. 1.