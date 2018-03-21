CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Politics

Facebook said to be facing FTC probe over Cambridge Analytica

The world's largest social network is facing a probe from the FTC, according to a report, marking the latest turn in the saga over its mishandling of user data.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) bu

Facebook's scandal involving a data mining company that helped Donald Trump's president campaign has caught the eyes of regulators around the world.

 Getty Images

The revelations that Facebook reportedly lost control of more than 50 million user profiles has already drawn the ire of lawmakers in the UK and the US. Now, the Federal Trade Commission is looking into it too.

The FTC is probing whether Facebook violated the terms of a 2011 consent decree, according to a report in Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter. The earlier agreement required that Facebook notify and agree to Facebook sharing their data with outside firms.

"We remain strongly committed to protecting people's information," Facebook Deputy Chief Privacy Officer Rob Sherman said in a statement. "We appreciate the opportunity to answer questions the FTC may have."

Representatives from the FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story...

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility. 

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Now Playing: Watch this: Did Facebook lose control of your information?
3:28
US Tech Policy
Next Article: Cambridge Analytica caught on video bragging about lying, dirty tricks