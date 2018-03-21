Facebook said to be facing FTC probe over Cambridge Analytica

Getty Images

The revelations that Facebook reportedly lost control of more than 50 million user profiles has already drawn the ire of lawmakers in the UK and the US. Now, the Federal Trade Commission is looking into it too.

The FTC is probing whether Facebook violated the terms of a 2011 consent decree, according to a report in Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter. The earlier agreement required that Facebook notify and agree to Facebook sharing their data with outside firms.

"We remain strongly committed to protecting people's information," Facebook Deputy Chief Privacy Officer Rob Sherman said in a statement. "We appreciate the opportunity to answer questions the FTC may have."

Representatives from the FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story...

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.



CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.