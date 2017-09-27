Facebook's Oculus lures you back with free app returns

If you're over pricey VR apps, stick around. Facebook-owned Oculus cuts weary users of Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR some slack when it comes to returning apps you don't like. The new policy, announced on Tuesday, lets you easily request an automatic refund on most apps and games, no questions asked.

You get the process started by looking through your purchase history in the Oculus Store, though not every single purchase is eligible for a refund. Here are the full policies for Rift and Gear VR, aka Mobile.

In a landscape where VR is struggling to retain people's interest, Oculus' new refund policy is a small gesture to spur current owners to explore virtual worlds. Oculus rivals Playstation and HTC both recently slashed prices on their own VR headsets, reportedly due to slow sales, and earlier this year, Google also dropped the cost of its Daydream View headset.

