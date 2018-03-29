Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook is treating data-stealing third-party apps as seriously as it does security vulnerabilities.

The social network announced it was expanding its bug bounty program, typically reserved for security vulnerabilities that would allow hackers to attack Facebook, to include apps that misuse data.

The decision comes in the wake of Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal, after an app called "thisisyourdigitallife" stole data on more than 50 million users and misused it with the data analytics firm.

"Facebook's bug bounty program will expand so that people can also report to us if they find misuses of data by app developers," Ime Archibong, Facebook's vice president of product partnerships, said. "We are beginning work on this and will have more details as we finalize the program updates in the coming weeks."

This comes after Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg also promised to audit all apps it suspected of suspicious behavior, and limit how much information app developers can access. Facebook also paused all app reviews and is investigating apps that gained access to massive amounts of user information.

Bug bounty programs pay security researchers for reporting technical flaws to the websites, and in some scenarios, offer as much as $100,000.

"Facebook is the first major company that is asking for researchers to identify data privacy issues," Ilia Kolochenko, CEO of security company High-Tech Bridge said.

Facebook did not respond for a request for comment on how much it would pay for reports on misused apps.

Security experts said Facebook's decision would allow more people, including people not as technically skilled as researchers, to join the bug bounty program.

"By expanding their bounty program to include data misuse by app developers, Facebook may have found a way to mobilize their community to self-police," Craig Young, a security researcher for Tripwire's Vulnerability and Exposure Research Team, said.