Facebook will let you 'unsend' messages, after being caught deleting Zuck's

After admitting that Facebook deletes messages from CEO Mark Zuckerberg without telling users, the social network now says that it will add the feature for all users, TechCrunch reported.

Messages sent from Zuckerberg were discovered to disappear after a certain length of time. While Facebook says it instituted the policy for security reasons, the fact that the company never revealed its actions is another sign that Facebook hasn't been completely honest with its more than 2 billion monthly users.

"After Sony Pictures' emails were hacked in 2014, we made a number of changes to protect our executives' communications," a Facebook spokesman told CNET in an email. "These included limiting the retention period for Mark's messages in Messenger. We did so in full compliance with our legal obligations to preserve messages."

The new feature -- which would let you delete a message from someone else's inbox, not just your own -- is expected in the coming months.

For Facebook, the timing couldn't be worse. Facebook is already in the midst of a scandal involving trust. The company knew for years that personal data from up to 87 million people had been shared without their permission, before finally coming clean to its users.

Data collected legally through a third-party personality quiz was then passed on to Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm accused of using the data to influence voters on Brexit and the 2016 US presidential election. (Cambridge Analytica denies it used the data to influence the US election.)

Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the full extent of the incident, but yet another issue involving Facebook's untold practices only fans the flames of anger of Facebook's lack of transparency.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.