Facebook will honor refunds for mistaken in-app purchases made by minors

CNET

Facebook users that have racked up hefty charges for in-app purchases made without their consent are now entitled to a refund.

A California court has ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in a 2012 class action lawsuit brought against the social media giant.

The case applied to two children that accidentally charged thousands of dollars to their parents' credit cards buying Facebook Credits, a virtual currency that was retired in favor of Facebook Payments.

While Facebook argued that the individual claims were too different, the website must now rescind its "all sales are final" policy and issue refunds to parents that request their money back.

If you're a parent of a minor 17 or younger that made payments to Facebook without your permission, you can get start the refund process on Facebook's Payments Support page.