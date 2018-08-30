Facebook Watch video service is going international

Facebook

Now you can keep up with your favorite Facebook Watch shows outside the US.

The social network's online video streaming service is rolling out worldwide on Wednesday. Facebook is also offering new opportunities for creators and publishers from all over the world.

Facebook launched Watch a year ago in the US, featuring programming produced exclusively for the social network. Watch is personalized and suggests new shows to watch -- both live and recorded -- based on what your friends and communities are watching. It also offers categories like "Most Talked About," "What's Making People Laugh" and "What Friends Are Watching."

More than 50 million people in the US use Watch every month, the company said in a blog pos. All shows on Facebook Watch are original and only available to Facebook users. You can find a list of shows here.

The social network is also expanding its Ad Breaks program so more partners can make money from their videos. The company is also offering new insights, tools and recommendations for Pages in Creator Studio, according to the blog post.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.