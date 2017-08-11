On Wednesday, Facebook announced that it will be launching Watch, its new video platform for Facebook users. The content will all be original and only available to Facebook users. Today, Facebook shared more of its series for Watch.
Watch will launch with a mix of live video, daily content, sports, cooking, travel and reality shows with Facebook open to adding more content from publishers and creators over time.
Some of the shows currently planned for Facebook Watch are:
- "My Social Media Life" - A reality-show approach to a day in the life of social media star David Lopez.
- "Championship Rewind" - A behind-the-scenes story of the Golden State Warriors' 2016-17 championship season.
- "Science @ NASA" - A show that dives into a single NASA science topic. Each 4- to 5-min episode will explore it in an understandable way.
- "Gabby Live" - A live show of New York Times best-selling author and international speaker Gabby Bernstein in which she shares inspirational lessons, guided meditations and live trainings.
- "Tiny Spaces" - A show presented by Brit + Co about people across the country as they make the most use of limited space in their tiny homes.
- "ExtraTime Live" - Major League Soccer (MLS) lets you choose your own soccer adventure. Andrew Wiebe, David Gass and a slew of guests bring you all the interactive action, analysi, and crazy moments from the weekend in MLS.
- "Safari Live" - National Geographic will guide you through a daily action-packed safari experience, live from South Africa and Kenya.
- "Nas Daily" - A daily show featuring videos of the rapper Nas and his fans.
- "Pretty Unfiltered" - PopSugar's show tackles the issues and insecurities everyone deals with but might be afraid to talk about, while providing solutions to help build self-confidence.
- "WSL Surfing Sundays" - A show following the best waves and best surfing from World Surf League Championship Tour events.
- "Kitchen Little" - A show from Tastemade featuring kids leading chefs through the techniques of cooking.
- "Major League Baseball Live" - A weekly broadcast of a live MLB game.
- "Returning the Favor" - Host Mike Rowe features people doing extraordinary things in their community.
