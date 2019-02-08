Facebook wants to show it's a force for good amid scandals

Facebook's mission is to bring the world closer together. But lately the company has been associated with breaking societies apart.

The world's biggest social network was used to spread misinformation in elections around the world, potentially affecting their outcomes. The UN determined that Facebook played a role in furthering hate speech in Myanmar, contributing to a possible genocide. Five people were reportedly lynched in India after a rumor spread through WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Facebook, over the summer.

On Thursday, the tech giant tried to reset perceptions, showcasing the work it's been doing to "build community and bring the world closer together." More than 400 community leaders gathered at the social network's Menlo Park, California, headquarters for the company's third annual communities summit. Live music filled the air as attendees shuffled into a room filled with bright colors.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who kicked off the summit, acknowledged that the company is going through a challenging time and needs to do more to prevent harm on the platform because "the bad threatens to drown out the good."

"The power to share and connect is only step one," Sandberg said. "It's what we do with it."

Ime Archibong, Facebook's vice president of product partnerships, pointed out in a blog post how the social network has been used for good. Tarjimly, a nonprofit, uses Facebook Messenger to connect volunteer translators with immigrants and refugees in need around the world. "The Broke Black Girl," a Facebook Group, provides finance and career advancement information to women. It has more than 50,000 members.

Archibong unveiled updates to tools for people who run Facebook groups and pages, many of which are operated by nonprofits. The tech giant is expanding a feature, which debuted in India in 2017, that lets Facebook users sign up to be blood donors to the US. Users who sign up will receive notifications about blood types that are urgently needed.

Instagram, a Facebook service, will let users demonstrate their support for a nonprofit by posting a donation sticker in Stories, a feature that lets users post videos and photos that disappear in 24 hours. Users who run Facebook pages will also be able to respond to direct messages from Instagram from their Facebook page inbox.

Over the next few months, the company is also expanding a tool that lets users find mentors and mentees in Facebook groups globally, including in North and South America. The feature used to be available only to groups aimed at parenting and professional and personal development.

Facebook said it's making it easier for people who administer Facebook groups to let members know if they've violated a rule, by allowing them to search for the person by name or a post by date.

About 1.4 billion people use Facebook groups every month worldwide.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

Everything about Fortnite: What you need to know about the hit game.