Facebook wants to help you brag about Switch game victories

Sarah Tew/CNET

What good is triumph in a game if you can't gloat about it with your friends?

Nintendo has a solution for players of its new Switch game system: Facebook login. After logging into their Facebook account on the new game console, players will have the ability to share screenshots of their favorite in-game moments with their friends, be it a dominating win or an epic comeback.

It's another play in Facebook's ambitions to be an even bigger hub for games. Following on its Farmville and Candy Crush roots, the social network in November unveiled a new feature called Instant Games that lets people play games on their news feeds and on the chat app Facebook Messenger, without installing any new apps.

The hybrid game console, which pivots between a big-screen TV and on-the-go portable features, a built-in 6.2-inch screen, a pop-out kickstand and wireless motion controllers. It will go on sale Friday for $300, £280 or AU$470.

