Facebook is coming to your TV

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook wants to be a bigger part of your living room.

On Tuesday, the social network said it's launching an app for set-top boxes, including Apple TV, Amazon's Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV.

The app will let you watch all the videos you'd normally watch on Facebook on a bigger screen. That includes Facebook Live videos, as well as videos uploaded by friends and brands on the social network.

Dan Rose, Facebook's vice president of partnerships, first made the announcement at Recode's Code Media conference. The app is coming "soon."

For Facebook, the fine line between tech company and media company is becoming even more blurry. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said this is the "new golden age of video," and he wants Facebook to be a place people come back to over and over again for videos. But his company has also been grappling with difficult questions about editorial responsibility when it comes to content on Facebook.

The company also made a handful of other changes to the way it shows you videos.

If you have your phone's volume turned up, videos will now autoplay with the sound on. Facebook is also making vertical videos look better when you watch them on a phone. That's an indirect nod to Snapchat, which made shooting vertical videos popular. Last, you'll be able to keep watching a video in the corner of your screen while you scroll through your news feed.