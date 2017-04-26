Facebook testing out fact-checks attached to Related Articles

Facebook

Facebook is hoping to improve its users' BS meters.

After a plague of fake news spread across the social network, Facebook finally admitted it had a problem after CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied the claims for months. It's since ramped up its efforts by adding fact-checkers and allowing users to flag hoaxes. It's also cracked down on millions of spam accounts spreading fake news across the social network.

On Tuesday, Facebook announced that it was testing out a new Related Articles feature, by adding in articles from third-party fact-checkers in the slot. The feature, which released in 2013, pops up underneath posted articles with links to the same topic.

"That should provide people easier access to additional perspectives and information, including articles by third-party fact-checkers," Facebook's product manager Sara Su said in a blog post.

Last November, Zuckerberg hinted at this fact-checking feature in a blog post by saying Facebook would be "raising the bar" for related articles that populate in the feed. The links underneath the posted articles will help Facebook's users reach their own conclusions for news accuracy.

Zuckerberg's approach to fake news on Facebook has been to lead people in the right direction without a heavy hand, pointing out that he didn't want to impose Facebook's morals on the world.

The feature could be fully implemented in the future if the ongoing test runs successfully.