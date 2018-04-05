CNET también está disponible en español.

Facebook takes on Russia's IRA, but is it too late? (The 3:59, Ep. 380)

In today's episode: Facebook axes accounts linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency and Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress. Also, the shooting at YouTube's headquarters and robots that serve as companions.

On this podcast, we talk about:

Facebook takes on Russia's IRA but is it too late? (The 3:59, Ep. 380)

