Facebook takes down far-right Britain First's official page

Getty

Facebook has removed the official page for far-right group Britain First, which it says has repeatedly violated its community standards.

Party leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen have also had their Facebook pages taken down.

Facebook stressed that the group was not banned because of its political beliefs, but for violating its community standards. It said in a published statement that controversial political opinions are welcome on Facebook, but those views must be expressed without hatred:

"Some political opinions might be controversial, but it is important that different views can be shared and we are very careful not to remove posts or Pages just because some people don't like them. We are an open platform for all ideas and political speech goes to the heart of free expression. But political views can and should be expressed without hate. People can express robust and controversial opinions without needing to denigrate others on the basis of who they are."

Britain First drew attention and criticism when President Donald Trump retweeted graphic videos published by Fransen. Britain First and Fransen's Twitter accounts were suspended in December 2017.