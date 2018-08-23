Facebook suspends 400 apps, bans one in data use investigation

picture alliance

Facebook suspended 400 and banned one of the thousands of apps it's investigated since the Cambridge Analytica data sharing scandal began in March, the company said Thursday.

The company issued a full ban to myPersonality, one of the apps at the center of the scandal, on Wednesday after it didn't agree to a request for audit. The social media suspended the app back in April.

"It's clear that they shared information with researchers as well as companies with only limited protections in place," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

It'll notify the roughly four million people who used the Facebook personality app, which was mainly active before 2012.

The post also mentioned that it suspended 400 apps, which Bloomberg notes is double the number it mentioned in May "due to concerns around the developers who built them or how the information people chose to share with the app may have been used."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Facebook also faced scrutiny over one of its own apps on Apple's App Store Wednesday. The company removed its Onavo security app from the store after Apple reportedly determined that it violated privacy rules.

Data sharing controversy has swirled around Facebook for months, since a scandal kicked off regarding data on up to 87 million people that was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a digital consultancy firm linked to the Trump presidential campaign.