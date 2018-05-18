NurPhoto

Facebook has announced that its Stories platform has 150 million daily active users, and that it'll begin testing ads on Stories in the US, Mexico and Brazil starting Thrusday, according to TechCrunch.

The video ads are 5 to 15 seconds long, and users have the option to skip them. Facebook can automatically reformat ads on the News Feed with borders and text at the bottom, and ads on Instagram Stories can be extended to Facebook Stories.

Stories launched last March as a competitor to Snapchat Stories. The feature lets people post a string of videos and photos that disappear after 24 hours. Facebook-owned WhatsApp also has a similar feature, with over 450 million daily users. As of November, Instagram Stories had 300 million daily active users -- nearly twice as many as Snapchat. Instagram Stories and Snapchat both also feature ads.

Facebook has also tested various new features on Stories, including a desktop version and the ability to cross-post from its other apps.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.