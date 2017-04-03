Facebook spearheads $14M consortium to counter fake news

Getty Images

Facebook, Mozilla and Craigslist founder Craig Newmark want you to be able to trust the news again.

The three are part of a consortium of tech leaders, academics and nonprofits that are pouring $14 million into the creation of the News Integrity Initiative, they jointly announced on Monday.

The CUNY Graduate School of Journalism will administer the initiative and will spearhead new literacy and aim to increase trust in journalism around the world. The hope is to create tools that will help people be discerning about stories they read online.

The issue of fake news surged into the public consciousness during last year's US presidential election. Facebook in particular was called out for allowing people to easily spread false news stories across its platform. In the wake of these accusations, the social network announced a number of projects, including tools alerting users to potentially problematic sources, as well as this latest initiative.

"The initiative will address the problems of misinformation, disinformation and the opportunities the internet provides to inform the public conversation in new ways," Facebook's head of news partnerships, Campbell Brown, said in a statement.

The full list of 19 partners is as follows:

Arizona State University, in the US

Center for Community and Ethnic Media at CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, in the US

Constructive Institute at Aarhus University, in Denmark

Edelman, based in the US

European Journalism Centre, in the Netherlands

Fundación Gabriel García Márquez para el Nuevo Periodismo Iberoamericano (FNPI), based in Colombia

Hamburg Media School, in Germany

Hans-Bredow-Institut, in Germany

The Ida B. Wells Society, in the US

International Center for Journalists, based in the US

News Literacy Project, based in the US

Polis, London School of Economics, in the UK

Ecole de Journalisme de Sciences Po (Sciences Po Journalism School), in France

Society of Publishers in Asia, based in Hong Kong

Trust Project, based in the US

Walkley Foundation, in Australia

Weber Shandwick, based in the US

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Division for Freedom of Expression and Media Development, headquartered in France

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.



Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.