Facebook's smart speaker might skip the United States for now

James Martin/CNET

Maybe now's not the best time for Facebook to put an always-listening device into people's homes?

That was the obvious conclusion when Bloomberg reported that Facebook would be delaying the announcement of its rumored "smart speaker" in March, and today CNBC is reporting that Facebook might wind up releasing the speaker in international markets first -- to test the waters, if you will.

Facebook didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

CNBC's sources say that Facebook actually has a pair of speakers in the works, one with a camera and touchscreen, and that they'll connect to Facebook Messenger to allow users to chat with friends and family. Sources tell CNBC that Facebook may call the voice-assistant by a name that starts with the letter "M," and that "Marvin" was one specific possibility.

While Facebook didn't announce the rumored speaker today at its F8 developers conference, here are all the things it did announce.

Disclosure: Sean's wife works for Facebook as an internal video producer.