Facebook shares plunge after warning of slowing growth

James Martin/CNET

Facebook shares nose-dived Thursday morning after the social network said in its earnings report that growth would be slowing.

Shares dropped more than 19 percent to $175 in morning trading, cutting more than $100 billion in market value from the world's largest social network. It's one of the largest ever single-day drops in market capitalization, the value of all of Facebook's shares added together, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The plunge comes after Facebook revealed in its earnings report on Wednesday that the social network isn't growing as fast as expected. During the earnings call, executives said investments in new products, like its much-touted Stories format, had weighed on revenue growth, and that growth will slip by "high single-digit" percentages over the next two quarters. Growth in both daily and monthly average users, measures of how often members visit Facebook, also missed analyst estimates.

Since the beginning of the year, Facebook has been slammed with repeated scandals and vilified for allowing fake news to remain on its platform. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was summoned to Capitol Hill in April to answer questions about the social network's behavior.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to invest heavily in security and privacy," Zuckerberg said during the call Wednesday. "This is our responsibility to keep people safe."

Facebook declined to comment.