Facebook says Cambridge Analytica fiasco worse than we thought

James Martin/CNET

Facebook said Wednesday that a data scandal that has rocked the company affected more people than we thought.

Data from 87 million people was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a digital consultancy with ties to the Trump presidential campaign -- higher than the 50 million accounts previously reported. For context, that's more than the entire population of Germany, which has a population of 82 million.

The news comes more than two weeks after Facebook first said it banned Cambridge Analytica for harvesting the data from a third part quiz app called "thisisyourdigitalife." The data was collected legitimately by a Cambridge researcher named Aleksandr Kogan, but he then violated Facebook's terms of service by passing on the information to Cambridge Analytica.

The incident, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg called a "breach of trust," has raised questions about Facebook's handling of user data, and whether or not the company is doing enough to protect it. Earlier Wednesday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee said Zuckerberg will testify before the Congressional panel on April 11 to answer questions about privacy and user data.

The Cambridge Analytica breach has also caused the social network to rethink many of its policies regarding data. On Wednesday, Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer outlined some of the changes the company has made to limit data collection.

For example, Facebook Login, which Kogan's app used to collect data from the accounts, will have more restrictions. Facebook will need to approve all apps that request access to information such as check-ins, likes, photos, posts, videos, events and groups. Software developers will also no longer be able to ask people for information on things including religious or political views, relationship status or education and work history.

This is a developing story...

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.