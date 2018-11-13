Facebook reportedly opens its moderation process to French regulators

Ludovic Marin / AFP/Getty Images

The French government is reportedly taking a deep dive into how Facebook moderates content, and it's getting help from the social network.

Facebook will let French regulators examine the social network's moderation process, according to TechCrunch, with regulators beginning next year an informal investigation of its use of human and algorithmic processes. The program was unveiled by Facebook Vice President for Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg during a lunch at the Elysee, according to TechCrunch.

Facebook's executives and the French government have reportedly been in talks since the Tech for Good Summit in May. Regulators will look at how Facebook flags and determines if a post contains problematic content, how the company deals with such content and what happens after Facebook takes a post down, according to TechCrunch.

Hate speech and other problematic content on social media remain a pressing issue for the tech industry, with incidents like the Pittsburg shooting raising questions as to what the limits are for what should and shouldn't be allowed. French regulators will also reportedly investigate Facebook's algorithm for bias and talk with moderation teams.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a speech at the Internet Governance Forum in Paris, during which he unveiled the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace. The declaration aims to make the internet safer and more trustworthy.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.