Facebook removes activity related to alleged Iranian influence campaign

Facebook removed more content it said was related to an influence campaign originating in Iran, the social media giant said Thursday.

The company said it removed a total of 783 pages, accounts and groups that were engaging in "coordinated inauthentic behavior," which is how Facebook describes misinformation campaigns spread by people using fake or stolen identities in an effort to sow chaos and division.

It's not the first time Facebook has uncovered and removed a campaign it says came from Iran. In August, it removed 652 pages, accounts and groups it said were engaged in a coordinated influence campaign in Iran. It's part of a larger push to detect and remove the content related to influence campaigns -- and then report them to the public -- that Facebook has engaged in since it took heat for not doing more to stanch the flow of misinformation on its site leading up to the 2016 US presidential election.

Facebook cybersecurity policy head Nathaniel Gleicher said the decision wasn't made based on the content of posts shared by the fake accounts, groups and pages. Instead, it was because they lied about who they were. The campaigns were targeting Facebook and Instagram users in the Middle East and South Asia, he said.

"In this case, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves, and that was the basis for our action," Gleicher said in a blog post published Thursday.

Gleicher said Facebook's actions came after continued investigation into the campaign it uncovered in August. The company is working with US law enforcement and lawmakers, as well as officials in "impacted countries," he said.