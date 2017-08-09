Facebook

Facebook has quietly retired Lifestage, a few weeks short of the teen-focused social network's first anniversary.

The app, launched in August 2016, invited teens -- and teens only -- to take photos or videos of various things, with categories such as what you "like" and "dislike," "how I dance" and "my best friends." But the app, designed to be a Snapchat rival, was pulled from the App Store last week.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but told Business Insider, which first spotted the app's disappearing act, that the company "learned a lot from Lifestage" and will "continue to incorporate these learnings into features in the main Facebook app."

Lifestage was born out of the famous rebuff of Facebook's offer to buy out Snapchat, the app that had become a popular alternative to the world's largest social network. But Facebook no longer needs to target Snapchat thanks to its Instagram Stories, a feature where people can publish a series of photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

After integrating features made popular by Snapchat into its photo-sharing app, Facebook said in April that more than 200 million people now use the app each month, compared with the 158 million users Snapchat counted across its entire app at the end of last year.

