Facebook to prioritize news from 'high quality' and 'trustworthy' sources

James Martin/CNET

Facebook is shaking up your news feed yet again.

After announcing last week that it will prioritize posts from friends and family members over brands and publishers, the social media site will also begin focusing on news from "trusted sources."

In a statement posted on the platform, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote that posts from news publications will still make up small amount percentage on a user's news feed (about four percent). But that the news users do end up seeing will be from "trustworthy, informative and local" sources.

"There's too much sensationalism, misinformation and polarization in the world today," wrote Zuckerberg.

"Social media enables people to spread information faster than ever before, and if we don't specifically tackle these problems, then we end up amplifying them."

What publishers get to be deemed as dependable and reliable will lay in the hands of the community. Zuckerberg acknowledged that having Facebook itself or a third-party consultant to determine the publishers will introduce a layer of subjectivity.

As such, Facebook will ask users during a series of ongoing surveys what news sources they are familiar with and if they trust it. User feedback will determine the overall ranking of publishers with the aim to "shift the balance of news you see towards sources that are determined to be trusted by the community."