Modular phones sound like a great idea: add the bits you want to custom-build your own personalised dream smartphone. So far however Google's Project Ara and LG haven't managed to make them work. Perhaps Facebook could give it a go next, as the social network attempts to patent a modular device.

Business Insider spotted the patent application for a "modular electromechanical device" chassis, to which modules such as a speaker, microphone, touch display or GPS can be attached.

The application comes from Facebook's forward-thinking Building 8 team, which is looking at possible hardware-related directions for the company.