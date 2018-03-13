Facebook-owned WhatsApp extends message deletion time

WhatsApp

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is changing the amount of time you have to delete messages you've sent for all recipients. According to WABetaInfo, since the release of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.69, the messaging app allows users 2¹² seconds (4,096 seconds or 68 minutes and 16 seconds) to take back that message you didn't want to send and replace it with a "this was deleted" message. The feature has since been added to iOS and Windows phone updates.

First released last October, the "delete for everyone" feature used to allow you only seven minutes to delete the message. The app had a flaw though, allowing people with modified versions of the app from third-party sites to delete messages as far back as three years.

It has been fixed as well and when a revoke request comes in, it will make sure the message was sent within 24 hours. This time limit was decided in case the recipient(s) of the message that is being deleted does not have their mobile device on. If they don't turn their phone on in 24 hours, the message will not be deleted.