Facebook named the world's most loved brand

Do you look around the world and mutter: "Where is the love?"

Well, let me tell you. It's almost all being directed toward Facebook. According to the third NetBase Top 100 Global Brand Love List released on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg's brand is the most loved in the world.

Tech companies seem to have cornered the love market. Closely behind Facebook was Amazon, followed by eBay, Apple and Snap.

No Google? No Samsung? No Coca-Cola? How was this list compiled?

Well, NetBase -- which claims to be "a global leader in enterprise social analytics" -- says it looked at "brand conversations across the social web inclusive of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and millions of other sources during the one-year period from May 2016 through July 2017."

Then, quite naturally, it sprinkled in its patented technology to wash over all these conversations. Because without technology, there can be no measure of real feelings.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on its hearty triumph.

There were, though, some odd results. Even odder than the idea of Facebook being the most loved brand in the world, that is.

For example, Ford is apparently more beloved than Tesla. Best Buy is the most loved retail brand. When it comes to phone carriers, T-Mobile emerged highest and was also was among the top five most improved in its love quotient.

Such surveys serve as fine marketing for those that perform them.

However, given that everything is political these days, how might such a result reflect on the potential political prospects of Facebook's CEO? Of course, Zuckerberg denies wanting to stand for president, even though his odds are shortening.

But those who really want the love always play coy, don't they?

