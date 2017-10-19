Facebook knows it needs to stop bad stuff before it happens

Enlarge Image Nikki Ritcher for The Wall Street Journal

Facebook isn't going to get caught flatfooted again.

The company's head of Messenger, David Marcus, said the company realizes it needs to more closely scrutinize how people use the apps and services it builds.

"Now that we know we have a lot of actors that are trying to do things, we need to continue to be more thoughtful the way we build new product and experiences and try to overthink how they can be used," he said, speaking at a Wall Street Journal conference.

The comments mark the latest effort by the social networking giant to publicly come to terms with its roll in the Russian government's alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

Initially, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's cofounder and CEO, said the idea was "crazy." He's since not only acknowledged Facebook's role, but begun working with investigators and changing the company's policies to avoid it happening in the future.