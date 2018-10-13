Facebook Messenger may be getting an Unsend feature soon

Getty Images

You may soon be able to take back what you send on Facebook's Messenger platform.

The company is working on a prototype of the Unsend feature, according to TechCrunch. Facebook said in April that it would add the feature, after it was caught deleting messages from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Tipster Jane Manchun Wong tweeted screenshots Friday of what appears to be the prototype.

"Facebook Messenger is finally working on 'Unsend Message' in the app for everyone," she tweeted.

Facebook Messenger is finally working on "Unsend Message" in the app for everyone!



— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

Currently, when users delete something they sent on Messenger, it disappears only from their own inbox. The recipient can still see the message. The Unsend feature would let users retract their messages from both inboxes.

Wong noted that users would be allowed to take back their messages only after a certain amount of time.

‏Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, already lets users unsend messages on the platform.