Facebook Messenger kicks off Unsend feature rollout

Facebook is letting some people Unsend their messenges, but you may not have access to the feature just yet.

The Remove feature rolled out in Poland, Bolivia, Colombia and Lithuania Thursday on Messenger for iOS and Android, according to TechCrunch, which explained how the new feature works.

We already knew you'd be able to delete sent messages within 10 minutes, but TechCrunch revealed that it'd leave a marker so people would know where the message had been.

To use it, you can just tap and hold on a sent message, then hit "Remove." This gives you the option to "Remove for Everyone," completely retracting the message and leaving a marker, or "Remove for you," which lets in the recipients continue to see the message (like the current delete option).

"You'll permanently remove this message for all chat members. They can see that you removed a message and still report it," the final warning notes when you select "Remove for Everyone."

The social network will also hang onto any unsent messages for a short time, so they can be reviewed for policy violations if they're reported and people engaged in harassment won't be able to use the feature to hide.

"We need to make sure we don't open up any new venues for bullying," Stan Chudnovsk, Facebook's Messenger boss, told TechCrunch. "We need to make sure people aren't sending you bad messages and then removing them because if you report them and the messages aren't there we can't do anything."

The company is looking into expanding the unsend feature to let you preemptively set expiration dates for individual messages or entire threads.

Chudnovsk noted that the remove feature isn't same one used to delete messages from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, so he couldn't say if Facebook's security teams would leave the same deletion note when its executives' messages were removed.

Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg were the subjects of an unflattering Wednesday New York Times report about their handling of the scandals that have rocked the company in recent years.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the feature's global rollout, but TechCrunch reports that the company is aiming to make it widely available "as soon as possible."

