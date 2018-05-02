Facebook Marketplace is used in 70 countries, by 800 million people monthly

Getty Images

Facebook Marketplace, which lets people buy and sell things like furniture, cars and clothes on the platform, is used in 70 countries by 800 million people around the world each month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the company's F8 developer conference Tuesday. Additionally, one in three people in the US use Marketplace, he said.

Facebook is a technology powerhouse, racking up ad sales and profit at a rapid pace. Last year, the company reported sales that rose 49 percent to nearly $40 billion. Profits, meanwhile, jumped by more than half. About 2.2 billion people -- or roughly two out of every seven people in the world, and more than half the world's online population -- use the service each day, making Facebook among the most powerful companies on the Web.

Zuckerberg also announced that more than 450 million people use Whatsapp Status every day, which, similar to Instagram Stories, lets users share text, photos, videos and animated GIFs that disappear after 24 hours.

Facebook expects more than 5,000 developers to attend its F8 conference, which is being held in San Jose, California.

The mostly annual conference began as a way for Facebook to announce major initiatives, such as its technology to connect users' accounts with websites around the web, as well as revamped designs for users' profile pages. Most recently, the company has used the event to discuss better ways for app developers to tie into its services with things like games for its Messenger service, augmented reality features for its Facebook app, and new artificial intelligence programs.

