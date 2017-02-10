Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg takes a trip to the Oculus lab

Mark Zuckerberg is still trying to get to the future "a lot sooner."

The Facebook CEO on Thursday posted his recent visit to the Facebook-owned Oculus's research lab in Redmond, Washington. Zuckerberg has been on a mission to make virtual reality headsets as small as a pair of glasses.

"The goal is to make VR and AR what we all want it to be: glasses small enough to take anywhere, software that lets you experience anything, and technology that lets you interact with the virtual world just like you do with the physical one," he wrote.

By the way, the post comes a day after Facebook announced it's closing nearly half of its 500 pop-up Oculus Rift demos in Best Buy stores across the United States, due to "seasonal changes," a possible indicator that the headsets aren't selling as well as the company hoped for.