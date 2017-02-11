Facebook's Zuckerberg shows some glove for Oculus

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg is still trying to get to the future "a lot sooner."

The Facebook CEO took to the social network on Thursday to post a note about his recent visit to the Redmond, Washington-based research lab of Facebook-owned Oculus. Zuckerberg has been on a mission to make virtual reality headsets as small as a pair of glasses.

"The goal is to make VR and AR what we all want it to be: glasses small enough to take anywhere, software that lets you experience anything, and technology that lets you interact with the virtual world just like you do with the physical one," he wrote.

Oh, and he also touted gloves for finger tracking in virtual reality. Zuckerberg posted a photo of himself wearing the gloves and acting like a favorite web-crawling superhero.

"We're working on new ways to bring your hands in virtual and augmented reality," he said. "Wearing these gloves, you can draw, type on a virtual keyboard, and even shoot webs like Spider-Man. That's what I'm doing here."

By the way, the post comes a day after Facebook said it's closing nearly half its 500 pop-up Oculus Rift demo setups in US Best Buy stores because of "seasonal changes." That's a possible indicator that the headsets aren't selling as well as the company had hoped.

