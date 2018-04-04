Facebook axes Russia-linked pages to stop election interference

Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday Facebook will take down "more than 270 pages and accounts operated by a Russian organization called the Internet Research Agency (IRA)."

In a post Facebook's CEO said, "Most of our actions against the IRA to date have been to prevent them from interfering in foreign elections. This update is about taking down their pages targeting people living in Russia. This Russian agency has repeatedly acted deceptively and tried to manipulate people in the US, Europe, and Russia -- and we don't want them on Facebook anywhere in the world."

This is the latest example of how Facebook is coming to terms with how its namesake service, built with the mission to connect people around the world, has been turned into a tool of mass manipulation. In the past few years governments, propagandists and internet trolls have used Facebook to spread false stories and influence election.

The IRA is an organization affiliated with the Russian government known for creating fake online identities and entering into both sides of divisive political debates, according to allegations from FBI Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. In February, Mueller charged the agency with conspiracy to defraud the US and "aggravated identity theft" for its activities around the 2016 election.

"With today's update, we have now identified a large network the IRA is using to manipulate people in Russia itself. This is the next step towards removing them from Facebook entirely," Zuckerberg said in his post. "While we respect people and governments sharing political views on Facebook, we do not allow them to set up fake accounts to do this. When an organization does this repeatedly, we take down all of their pages, including ones that may not be fake themselves. The pages and accounts we took down today were removed because they were controlled by the IRA, not based on the content they shared."

Facebook's CEO said two years ago that he thought the concerns his service had been used to influence the US presidential election was "a pretty crazy idea." He's since pulled a 180, handing over records in response to congressional inquiries. He's also announced new policies like more clearly labeled political ads, and renewed efforts to weed out false news stories before they spread on Facebook.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also weighed in on Tuesday's page take downs. "This is in addition to the 470 fake IRA accounts and Pages we removed back in September after they tried to cause division during the US election," Sandberg said in a post. "The IRA has a history of targeting people with deceptive content and it has no place on Facebook anywhere in the world."

There are other issues Facebook still needs to tackle beyond state-sponsored propaganda efforts. The company's also facing questions regarding Cambridge Analytica, a data analysis firm that reportedly collected profile information on at least 50 million people through improper channels. It then was said to use that data in political campaigns, including the Brexit vote in the UK and President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.