Facebook makes it easier to find your local politicians

Facebook has launched a new tool which is designed to make it easier to find and "follow" your elected representatives.

The Town Hall tool currently enables US users to find state and federal representatives and, if they've entered their home address, local representatives as well.

In a Facebook post CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was increasingly focused on making its users feel connected to democracy and the community.

"The more you engage with the political process, the more you can ensure it reflects your values", Zuckerberg said.

