Facebook makes it easier to communicate during disasters

SOPA Images/Getty

Facebook is expanding its Community Help feature to the Lite version of its app.

This will allow people to mark themselves "safe" in crisis situations, share updates and find (or offer) help.

It was previously only available in the full versions of Facebook's apps or on browsers. The Lite version takes up less space on your phone, it's designed to eat up less data and can work on 2G networks if 3G or LTE fail.

The social media giant announced the rollout at a hosted a disaster response forum in Miami on Monday, Bloomberg reported, a year after Florida was slammed by Hurricane Irma and days before Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the East Coast.

The expansion to Facebook Lite allows the company to play a bigger role in more developed cities if communication networks become overwhelmed by a natural disaster, Facebook Crisis Response Product Manager Jeong-Suh Choi told Bloomberg.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.