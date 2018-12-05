Facebook spreads group stories globally

Christophe Gateau/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Facebook is rolling out group stories worldwide, so everyone can dip into its version of Snapchat.

You can use the feature to post photos and videos that automatically vanish after 24 hours. Until now, Facebook had limited to feature to just some users.

The social network highlighted the feature's popularity in the pup-focused Dogspotting group -- try not to get addicted to this if you're a canine fan -- in its Tuesday announcement.

It's also offering emoji reactions for group stories, so group members can respond quickly -- though only the person who posts the group story can see the reactions

Facebook copied the Stories concept from Snapchat and added it to everything. It's available on Facebook itself, Instagram and Messenger (where it was initially called Day before being merged with the main Facebook version). On WhatsApp, the feature is known as Status and will be getting ads in 2019.

In September, Facebook Stories hit 300 million daily users, and the company opened up advertising within the feature globally.

