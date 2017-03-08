Mom posts Facebook Live video of 10-year-old driving, say cops

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

If an Uber turned up for me one day and a 10-year-old boy was behind the wheel, I'd not feel comfortable, even if he seemed far more mature than Travis Kalanick.

The tender age of 10 is a little too young to drive. Yet a Connecticut mom allegedly let her decade-old son serve as her chauffeur on Monday.

As the Connecticut Post reports, police say 38-year-old Lisa Nussbaum was in the passenger seat while her offspring propelled her Jeep Cherokee around the neighborhood.

The details that have emerged so far suggest Nussbaum may not have been too nervous. Police say she posted a video of the joyous ride on Facebook Live and local residents passed the video on to them.

The Monroe Police Department didn't respond to a request for comment. However, Nussbaum has been charged with risk of injury and impairing the morals of a minor.

Facebook Live has created a new temptation for those who already spend much of their time on Facebook. Controversies have arisen after acts of violence have been streamed.

For some people, a mere status update with words and still images isn't enough anymore. They need updates to be more instant and full of action. Indeed, Facebook says it has already moved Live videos to a higher position in the News Feed, while the videos are actually live.

Still, those making the videos need to be aware who might tune in to the broadcast.

And who might pass it on to the police should the broadcast enjoy dubious content.

