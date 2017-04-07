Facebook Live is a fifth of the social network's video sharing

Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook Live is living well.

One out of every five videos shared on the social network is Live, Fidji Simo, the company's head of video, wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday. The amount of time people spend watching those videos has grown more than four times over the last year, she added.

"A year ago today, we made it possible for people around the world to share live video on Facebook," Simo wrote, but doesn't appear to have livestreamed. "I remember thinking that Live was already starting to enable something pretty special: communities coming together around shared interests, whether it was a passion for EDM, robotics, baking, snakes, or even hula hoop!"

Facebook Live hasn't been without its problems. The service has been used to livestream violent crimes.